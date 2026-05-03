Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: The Miners Seal Bundesliga Promotion In Front Of Packed Veltins-Arena Crowd
Schalke are back, and with a bang. The seven-time German champions beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 in front of a packed home crowd at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, thus sealing their return to the Bundesliga. With promotion imminent, thousands of fans had marched from the city centre earlier in the day, and the hundreds of stewards were already lined up before the kick-off. Kenan Karaman's 15th-minute strike proved enough, and with an unassailable nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga 2 table, Miron Muslic's Miners have taken one of the two automatic promotion spots. The big talking points in this promotion were the appointment of Muslic, and of course, the arrival of Edin Dzeko. Schalke last won the German top-flight league in 1958, three years before the Bundesliga launched. This marked a second promotion from the second division in five years. Dusseldorf, meanwhile, are fighting for survival. The defeat has put Alexander Ende's team precariously close to relegation.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE