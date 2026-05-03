Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: The Miners Seal Bundesliga Promotion In Front Of Packed Veltins-Arena Crowd

Schalke are back, and with a bang. The seven-time German champions beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 in front of a packed home crowd at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, thus sealing their return to the Bundesliga. With promotion imminent, thousands of fans had ​marched from the city centre ​earlier in the day, and the hundreds of stewards were already lined up before the kick-off. Kenan Karaman's 15th-minute strike proved enough, and with an unassailable nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga 2 table, Miron Muslic's Miners have taken one of the two automatic promotion spots. The big talking points in this promotion were the appointment of Muslic, and of course, the arrival of Edin Dzeko. Schalke last won the German top-flight league in 1958, three years before the Bundesliga launched. This marked a second promotion from the second division in five years. Dusseldorf, meanwhile, are fighting for survival. The defeat has put Alexander Ende's team precariously close to relegation.

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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Miron Muslic
Schalke's head coach Miron Muslic celebrates with his players after FC Schalke 04 secured promotion to the German Bundesliga by winning the Bundesliga 2 match against Fortuna Duesseldorf at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Miron Muslic
Schalke's head coach Miron Muslic celebrates with his family after FC Schalke 04 secured promotion to the German Bundesliga by winning the Bundesliga 2 match against Fortuna Duesseldorf at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Schalke fans
Schalke fans celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-
Schalke's players crash the late press conference of head coach Miron Muslic with beer after FC Schalke 04 secured promotion to the German Bundesliga by winning the Bundesliga 2 match against Fortuna Duesseldorf at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Schalkes Kenan Karaman
Schalke's Kenan Karaman celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Schalkes Kenan Karaman
Schalke's Kenan Karaman, center, heads the ball during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-
Schalke fans light flares during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-Florian Kastenmeier
Duesseldorf's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, left, makes a save in front of Schalke's Kenan Karaman, right, during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-
FC Schalke 04 supporters march to the stadium ahead of their 2. Bundesliga match against Fortuna Duesseldorf, where their club can secure early promotion back to the Bundesliga with a win in the evening at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-
FC Schalke 04 supporters march to the stadium ahead of their 2. Bundesliga match against Fortuna Duesseldorf, where their club can secure early promotion back to the Bundesliga with a win in the evening at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Schalke Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga 2 soccer-FC Schalke 04 supporters
FC Schalke 04 supporters march to the stadium ahead of their 2. Bundesliga match against Fortuna Duesseldorf, where their club can secure early promotion back to the Bundesliga with a win in the evening at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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