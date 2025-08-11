Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield: Glassner Thriller To Match Reds’ Level In Final Win For Eagles

FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace won 3-2 on penalties against Liverpool after a 2-2 draw in normal time

Crystal Palace win the Community Shield for the first time.
  • Crystal Palace won 3-2 in penalty shootouts against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield 2025

  • This marked the first ever FA Community Shield win for Crystal Palace

  • Palace manager Oliver Glassner was pleased that his side matched the intensity for Liverpool throughout the contest

Oliver Glasner was thrilled that his Crystal Palace team were able to match Liverpool's level during their maiden Community Shield triumph. 

Palace came from behind twice at Wembley Stadium to draw 2-2 in normal time before winning the penalty shoot-out 3-2 thanks to Dean Henderson's heroics. 

The Premier League champions had led through new signing Hugo Ekitike's fourth-minute strike before Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty restored parity 13 minutes later. 

Arne Slot's side retook the lead thanks to Jeremie Frimpong's cross-shot before half-time, but they responded again thanks to Ismaila Sarr's well-taken finish. 

In the shoot-out, Henderson repelled efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliot, with Palace substitute Justin Devenny's emphatic spot-kick sealing the triumph. 

For a third consecutive season, the Community Shield has been won by the side that conceded first, with all of those teams emerging victorious via penalties. 

And Palace were worthy winners after an improved second-half display, ending the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.03 from their 14 shots to Liverpool's 1.08. 

Glasner was full of praise for his side's performance. Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, he said: "A big credit to the players for this game.

"After the first situation, we were 1-0 down. Then we come back and then concede a very unlucky second goal. We came back and then decided the game on penalties.

"A big performance. I thought we were almost on the same level as Liverpool and decided this game, so I'm really proud of the team and how they played today.

"We know what we can do, how we can create our situations with this confidence which has built up over months. The players are really believing.

"I said before I think it's possible, we can score two goals, if we can keep Liverpool down to one or two, then we have the chance to win it."

After their FA Cup victory last season, Palace will compete in Europe this year, though which competition they will be playing in is still yet to be decided. 

The Eagles have an appeal hearing on Monday to see if they will play in the Europa League of the Conference League, with Palace demoted to the latter competition due to multi-club ownership issues. 

Glasner has made his feelings clear about Palace's lack of activity in the transfer market this summer, having made just two signings in Walter Benitez and Borna Sosa. 

The Palace boss, while happy with the squad at his disposal, suggested that more incomings would arrive before their opening game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. 

"First of all, I'm very happy with the squad because they won the trophy. I don't want to complain about having plenty of games because it's a reward," Glasner said. 

"It's easy, if we lose the FA Cup final, then we're not talking about European football. But we want to win something, we want European football, and we will be ready for it.

"I'm sure we will find the right balance. We're looking for really clear profiles for characters. We can see the togetherness in this group and I'm sure we will find the right balance."

