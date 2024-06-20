Football

Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Argentina: Where To Watch In ARG On TV And Online

As La Albiceleste attempt to retain the Copa America title, all eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi. Here is how you can live stream and/or watch on TV, the matches in Argentina

Lionel Messi training for Argentina ahead of Copa America 2024, AP photo
Lionel Messi trains with the Argentina national football team ahead of the start of Copa America 2024. Photo: AP/Miguel Martinez
info_icon

Holders Argentina are bracing for a challenging Copa America title defence, as they prepare to take on Canada in the opening match of the 2024 edition at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Thursday (June 20). Watch Copa America 2024 live in Argentina. (More Football News)

The Albiceleste have been in prime form, ever since their FIFA World Cup 2022 victory over France. Argentina have won 13 of their 14 games across competitions after the World Cup and lost just one.

They clinched the Copa America title in 2021 by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1993. As Argentina attempt to retain the title, all eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi, who will become Copa America's all-time record appearance-maker when he takes the field on Thursday (9pm in Buenos Aires).

Lionel Messi works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta. - (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Copa America 2024: Is Lionel Messi Playing His Final Tournament With Argentina?

BY Associated Press

"Argentina are always favourites. I think it is going to be a very eventful tournament because national teams are becoming better and better. Today we are the best because we won the World Cup, but the Copa America is going to be difficult. It will be even, and our team is aware that we are going to have to continue doing the same and more to win again," Messi said on Argentina's prospects of defending their trophy.

The Copa America 2024 will see 16 teams face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will witness 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF, making it a quadrennial tournament in international football. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.

Live Streaming Details Of Copa America 2024

Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches in Argentina on TV and online?

In Argentina, the Copa America 2024 matches can be viewed for free on Television Publica, Telefe, TyC Sports. In addition, DIRECTV will broadcast the games for a monthly subscription.

Copa America 2024 Teams, Groups

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; NEET Paper Was Leaked, Arrested Students Claim
  2. Telangana: ED Searches Premises Linked To BRS Patancheru MLA And His Brother In Illegal Mining Case
  3. Aligarh: Mob Lynching Of Man On Suspicion Of Theft Sparks Communal Tensions; Security Upped
  4. Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 34 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia
  5. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  3. Ranveer Singh Gets Protective Of Pregnant Wife Deepika Padukone As They Fly Out Of Mumbai-Watch Video
  4. Alia Bhatt Reveals She Shared A 'Seamless' Dynamic With Vedang Raina While Working On 'Jigra'
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Quashes Reports Of Him Not Attending Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding: I Will Be There Certainly
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Balraj Panwar Eyes Medal For India In Rowing
  3. CRO Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Gjasula Goal Saves Albania In Volksparkstadion Thriller - In Pics
  4. IND Tour Of ZIM: Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana Among Fresh Faces Reportedly In Line For Debut - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Highlights: Marauding Salt Takes ENG To Eight-Wicket Win
World News
  1. Haiti Gang Violence: Over 5.5 Lakh Displaced As New Cabinet Tries To Restore Order In Strife-Torn Nation | Details
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  3. In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
  4. 'Dumped Like Bag Of Rubbish': Indian Farm Labourer Left To Die On Road In Italy; Embassy Reacts
  5. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  2. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  3. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  7. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; NEET Paper Was Leaked, Arrested Students Claim
  8. Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 34 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia