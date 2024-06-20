Holders Argentina are bracing for a challenging Copa America title defence, as they prepare to take on Canada in the opening match of the 2024 edition at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Thursday (June 20). Watch Copa America 2024 live in Argentina. (More Football News)
The Albiceleste have been in prime form, ever since their FIFA World Cup 2022 victory over France. Argentina have won 13 of their 14 games across competitions after the World Cup and lost just one.
They clinched the Copa America title in 2021 by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1993. As Argentina attempt to retain the title, all eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi, who will become Copa America's all-time record appearance-maker when he takes the field on Thursday (9pm in Buenos Aires).
"Argentina are always favourites. I think it is going to be a very eventful tournament because national teams are becoming better and better. Today we are the best because we won the World Cup, but the Copa America is going to be difficult. It will be even, and our team is aware that we are going to have to continue doing the same and more to win again," Messi said on Argentina's prospects of defending their trophy.
The Copa America 2024 will see 16 teams face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will witness 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF, making it a quadrennial tournament in international football. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.
Live Streaming Details Of Copa America 2024
Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches in Argentina on TV and online?
In Argentina, the Copa America 2024 matches can be viewed for free on Television Publica, Telefe, TyC Sports. In addition, DIRECTV will broadcast the games for a monthly subscription.
Copa America 2024 Teams, Groups
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada
Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica