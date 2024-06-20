Football

Copa America 2024: Is Lionel Messi Playing His Final Tournament With Argentina?

Lionel Messi has not set a date for his retirement and has kept the door open to playing in a sixth World Cup in 2026 to defend his title from Qatar. But he already recognizes his shortcomings

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Lionel Messi works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
It's sad but true, Copa America could mark Lionel Messi's final chapter with Argentina's national soccer team. (More Football News)

The World Cup winner will turn 37 during the tournament in the United States, which kicks off Thursday. He's clearly past his peak at Inter Miami after two decades of playing at the highest level in Europe.

“I don't think about that yet. The moment I feel that I am not going to help my team, I will retire,” Messi said in March in an interview with Saudi broadcaster Riyad Season. “I always ate well, trained. But as I grew I became aware that the physical effort we make is getting harder. As you grow old, things become more difficult.”

Last year, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled with muscular injuries while playing in MLS and for Argentina. That didn't change much in 2024.

Messi has shown he enjoys going out at night with his wife, Antonella, and his friends in Miami. He spends time with his three children, starts new businesses and lives as if soccer is slowly becoming a smaller part of his life.

Still, he has 12 goals and 13 assists for Inter Miami this season.

“I have a good time at the club. I am lucky to have teammates and friends (Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, all former Barcelona players) by my side,” Messi told ESPN. ”I have a good time in the national team, where I have teammates and friends, too. And I enjoy the little details that I know that when I don't play anymore, I'm going to miss.”

Ángel di Maria, a 36-year-old winger who has played alongside Messi for years with the national team, is sure to bid farewell to international soccer after the Copa America. That has also brought more questions about whether the team's biggest star will remain on the squad.

“As long as I feel like I'm fine and I can continue contributing, I'm going to do it. Today, the only thing I think about is getting to the Copa America well and being able to compete in it,” Messi told the Star Plus platform in December. “Fighting for it again, as we always did, trying to be champions.”

Argentina's all-time top scorer and the national team's leader with 26 World Cup appearances is also seeking records in the continental competition.

Messi, who won the South American championship in 2021, wants to become the Copa America's leading scorer. He has 13 goals in six editions, four behind Norberto Méndez of Argentina and Zizinho of Brazil with 17.

He also wants to be the player with most appearances in the Copa America, a record he currently shares with former Chile goalkeeper Sergio Livingston, both with 34 games.

Messi's teammates don't want to see him go.

“We'll see how long, but while he's here we're going to enjoy it to the fullest,” Argentina defender Cristian Romero said. “We grew up watching him. We are part of those tournaments."

