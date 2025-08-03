Porto Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Victor Froholdt Strike Seals 1–0 Win For Dragons

FC Porto celebrating their win against Atletico Madrid. X/@FCPorto

Porto Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: FC Porto edged Atletico Madrid 1–0 in their 2025 Club Friendly clash, thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Victor Froholdt just before the break. The Dragons soaked up early pressure from Los Rojiblancos, with Giuliano Simeone and Carlos Martin both coming close, but Froholdt made the difference with a composed finish after latching onto Pepe’s incisive through ball. Porto managed the second half smartly, holding their shape and controlling the tempo to see out the win.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Aug 2025, 10:11:18 pm IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Hello! Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendly 2025. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

3 Aug 2025, 10:47:41 pm IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Streaming Info The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for viewers in India. People in Portugal can watch the pre-season game on the Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1.

3 Aug 2025, 11:30:54 pm IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Starting XIs 🚨 Our starting XI against Porto! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fzGWHgw25a — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 3, 2025 ⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃 ⚽#FCPCAM pic.twitter.com/G7u18vNTH5 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 3, 2025

3 Aug 2025, 11:40:46 pm IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off And things get underway at the Estádio do Dragão as FC Porto take on Atletico Madrid in this club friendly, with both sides wasting no time in setting the tone. Just two minutes in, Giuliano Simeone nearly gives Atletico an early lead, he climbs high to meet a delicious cross from Alex Baena but sends his header just over the bar. A real let-off for Porto there. Moments later, Borja Sainz commits a foul in midfield, and Conor Gallagher wins a free-kick on the right wing as Atletico continue to press. The lineups are out, the warm-ups are done, and we’re underway, buckle up for what promises to be an engaging night of football.

3 Aug 2025, 11:47:08 pm IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 8' The game’s getting a little scrappy now as Atletico Madrid try to maintain their early intensity. Samu Aghehowa draws a foul in the defensive half, easing a bit of the pressure from the high press. Moments later, Marcos Llorente clatters into Borja Sainz, handing Porto another free-kick deep in their own territory. Porto taking their time with the restarts, trying to calm things down and get a feel of the ball after Atletico’s lively start.

4 Aug 2025, 12:08:02 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 26' Atletico Madrid continue to buzz around with real energy. Conor Gallagher, ever tenacious in midfield, gets a bit too eager and gives away a foul around the 21-minute mark. Porto try to build from there but are soon halted again, this time it's Martim Fernandes who’s penalised for a late challenge on Giuliano Simeone out wide. Atletico win a free kick on the right, another opportunity to swing one into the box and keep Porto’s defence honest.

4 Aug 2025, 12:15:49 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 37' Borja Sainz comes agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock! In the 35th minute, he sneaks into the box and connects with a sharp cross from Gabri Veiga, letting fly with a right-footed effort from a tight angle, but it whistles just over the top-left corner. That had the Porto fans on their feet. Just a couple of minutes later, Conor Gallagher gives away another foul, this time on Martim Fernandes, who earns a free kick in Porto’s defensive half as the tempo continues to rise.

4 Aug 2025, 12:22:31 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 44' Yellow Card Tensions boil over just before the break as Julián Álvarez goes flying into a challenge and picks up the first yellow card of the match in the 44th minute. It’s a clumsy tackle on Nehuen Perez, who does well to win the free kick deep in Porto’s half. Atletico’s aggression continues to show, but they’ll need to keep their discipline in check heading into halftime.

4 Aug 2025, 12:28:52 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Half Time | FCP 1-0 ATM Halftime at the Estádio do Dragao, and it's FC Porto who head down the tunnel smiling, thanks to a stoppage-time stunner from Victor Froholdt. Just as the half looked destined to stay goalless, Pepe unlocked Atletico’s defence with a slick through ball down the right. Froholdt latched onto it from a tight angle and drilled a low right-footed shot across goal into the bottom left corner, a brilliant finish in the 45+1 minute. Atletico had their moments, especially early on through Giuliano Simeone, but it’s Porto who make theirs count. At the break: Porto 1, Atletico 0.

4 Aug 2025, 12:59:05 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Second Half Underway The second half is underway and Los Rojiblancos are pushing hard for an equaliser. Just before the hour mark, Antoine Griezmann threads a neat ball into the box for Carlos Martín, who fires with his left from the right side, but Dominik Prpic is there to make the block. The resulting corner comes to nothing, but Atletico continue to press. On 61 minutes, Javi Galán wins a free kick in his own half after being fouled by Alberto Costa, as the Dragons start to feel the pressure building.

4 Aug 2025, 01:08:22 am IST Porto Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 72' FCP 1-0 ATM The Dragons are holding firm as Atletico continue to search for a way back in. Around the 69-minute mark, Porto earn a corner after Marc Pubill deflects the ball behind under pressure. But just minutes later, it’s the hosts slowing things down, Pepe wins a free kick in the defensive half after being clipped by Johnny Cardoso. Smart game management from Porto as they try to keep Los Rojiblancos at bay and protect their slender 1–0 lead.

4 Aug 2025, 01:39:53 am IST Full Time | Porto 1-0 Atletico Madrid Vitória no Jogo de Apresentação 💙 #FCPCAM pic.twitter.com/KjTRjKsgMk — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 3, 2025 That’s the final whistle at the Estadio do Dragao, and it’s the Dragons who walk away with the win. Victor Froholdt’s first-half stoppage-time strike proves to be the difference in a tightly contested friendly. Los Rojiblancos had their chances, especially early through Giuliano Simeone and Carlos Martin, but they couldn’t find a way past Porto’s disciplined defence. The hosts managed the second half smartly, slowed the tempo when needed, and held firm under pressure. It ends 1–0 in favour of the Dragons.