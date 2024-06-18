Football

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics

Lionel Messi and Argentina will try to match Spain’s feat of three consecutive major titles when the Copa America kicks off on June 21, Thursday. He has 10 goals in 10 international appearances since, raising his total to 108 in 182 games for Argentina’s national team. He is either tied for second with Ali Daei or one behind, depending on whether a disputed goal by the Iranian is counted, trailing only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at 128. Argentina and Uruguay are tied with 15 Copa titles each, followed by Brazil with nine. No other nation has won more than two. Ahead of the opening match, Messi was seen training with his Argentinian mates.

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi trains ahead of Canada Match | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, left, works out with team Argentina before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta.

1/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, right, embraces a member of Team Argentina during practice before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

2/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, right, works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

3/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, second from front left, works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

4/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, center, works out with team Argentina before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

5/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, right, works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

6/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, bottom left, works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

7/7
Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Lionel Messi, bottom, works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  5. Match-Fixing At T20 World Cup 2024? ICC Reveals Shocking Details Involving Former Player
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions