Football

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics

Lionel Messi and Argentina will try to match Spain’s feat of three consecutive major titles when the Copa America kicks off on June 21, Thursday. He has 10 goals in 10 international appearances since, raising his total to 108 in 182 games for Argentina’s national team. He is either tied for second with Ali Daei or one behind, depending on whether a disputed goal by the Iranian is counted, trailing only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at 128. Argentina and Uruguay are tied with 15 Copa titles each, followed by Brazil with nine. No other nation has won more than two. Ahead of the opening match, Messi was seen training with his Argentinian mates.