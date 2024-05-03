Chelsea Sacking Mauricio Pochettino 'Would Be Madness', Says Gary Neville

Gary Neville says it "would be madness" for Chelsea to sack head coach Mauricio Pochettino as he is ideally suited to managing the club. (More Football News)
Pochettino admitted after Chelsea's 2-0 win over his former side Tottenham on Thursday that he is unsure of his future at Stamford Bridge.
The Argentinian has been under intense pressure at times this season, most recently on the back of the 5-0 loss to Arsenal last week.
Chelsea have since responded with a battling 2-2 draw at Aston Villa and the impressive win over Spurs, but doubts remain over Pochettino's future.
However, Neville insists it would be wrong of Chelsea to part company with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss at the end of the season.
"There was talk of Pochettino being under pressure a month or so ago," he told Sky Sports. "I think it would be madness to change the coach whose quality of work with these types of player is renowned.
"Making sure you have stability through another transfer window seems more critical than the idea someone else would come in and do a better job. That doesn't feel right here.
"He's a proven coach. One of the great coaches in the Premier League in the last five, six, seven years. Pochettino has had some up and down moments this season. But this is a good one."
Chelsea's victory over Tottenham moved them up to eighth in the Premier League and now within three points of Manchester United in sixth.
United have also struggled for consistency this season, raising doubts over their own manager Erik ten Hag as the end of the season nears.
There have also been reports that most of United's players will be up for sale when the transfer window opens, with or without Ten Hag in charge.
Ten Hag labelled those rumours "untrue", and Neville is adamant there will not be wholesale changes to the squad during the close season.
"To be fair, you know it's not true," the United legend said. "I mean [Kobbie] Mainoo is not for sale – there's no way that man can be sold so every player can't be for sale, it's impossible. There's no way United could sell their best young players.
"There's a lack of stability here at Chelsea at the moment, but there's a lack of stability at United. Richard Arnold, John Murtough, Patrick Stewart, Cliff Baty, all the senior management, Darren Fletcher's been moved to a different role within the club, Jason Wilcox has come in.
"I can understand why there is quite a few players who will be under pressure and potentially would be sold, but I can't believe it's every player or anywhere near that."