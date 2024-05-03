Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Future Still Unsure Despite Tottenham Win

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he will need time to turn things around at Chelsea, but is unsure if he will be given it. (More Football News)
The Blues kept their hopes of a European place alive on Thursday with an impressive 2-0 victory over Pochettino's former side, Tottenham, thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson.
Despite getting back to winning ways, the Argentinian’s future at the club is still subject to speculation as the end of the season draws closer.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino said he does not know what the future holds for him at Chelsea.
He said: "Maybe today because we won, I can explain a little bit better. I want to say enough is enough. I think all managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy. We need to have time, but it is not my decision.
"It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. Yes, it's not my decision to be here or not to be here.
"I cannot tell you. I can say nothing. If we want to match the history of Chelsea, I think there is a lot of work to do. We will see if we have time to build this way.
"I am so, so proud of the guys, all the squad we have - 25, 27 players. I work for them. We want the best for them. Until the last day, we are going to work for them."
Chelsea were missing 14 first-team players through injury against Spurs but earned three points, which moved them above West Ham into eighth with 51 points.
Pochettino added: "Today was fantastic, full credit to the players. It is my first time in the season I really do feel so, so happy.
"It is the moment after 10 months the team really starts to realise how we need to compete. Today we competed really well against a great team.
" [We may need] some luck to have this type of result, it helps give belief to the players that this is the way. "