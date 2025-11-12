St. Polten 0-6 Chelsea, Women’s Champions League: Sam Kerr Brace Helps Blues To Thumping Win

Kerr, who last started a match for the club on December 23 in a 3-1 win over Hacken in the same competition, was on target with two late strikes in the second half

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sam Kerr, Chelsea Women
Sam Kerr celebrates her goal against St. Polten
info_icon

Sam Kerr marked her first Chelsea start in 692 days with a brace as the Blues stayed unbeaten in the Champions League with a 6-0 thrashing of St. Polten on Tuesday. 

Kerr, who last started a match for the club on December 23 in a 3-1 win over Hacken in the same competition, was on target with two late strikes in the second half. 

Chelsea's early pressure was rewarded when Wieke Kaptein tucked home Ellie Carpenter's cross from close range in the 13th minute to round off a well-constructed move. 

Naomi Girma thought she had doubled Chelsea's advantage when her initial header rebounded back to her off the post and in, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Kerr. 

However, the Blues would go into the break two goals in front thanks to Catarina Macario, who steadied herself before finding the bottom-right corner from just outside the area. 

The pattern of the game continued after the break and Izabela Krizaj's foul on Alyssa Thompson seven minutes after the restart saw a penalty awarded, with Macario stepping up to send Carina Schluter the wrong way from 12 yards for her second of the match. 

But the moment many Chelsea fans craved came 15 minutes from time, with Kerr collecting a pass into the box before shifting the ball onto her right foot to finish. 

Lauren James also made her first appearance of the season from the bench, and played a role in Chelsea's fifth as her shot deflected off Lisa Ebert and past Schluter four minutes from time. 

Related Content
Related Content

Chelsea concluded the scoring in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, with Kerr guiding substitute Niamh Charles' delivery home with a simple header. 

info_icon

Data Debrief: Kerr helps Chelsea reach Champions League milestone

Ahead of kick-off, Bompastor urged her Chelsea team to find their clinical edge in the final third, and they most certainly did that here with a ruthlessly dominant display. 

The Blues ended the match with a staggering expected goals (xG) total of 5.36 from their 42 shots on goal, 19 of which were on target, compared to St. Polten's measly 0.02 from their sole attempt at Livia Peng's net. 

But Kerr, of course, had to have her say, ending the game with team-high totals for shots (11), shots on target (five) and touches in the opposition box (18), with her goal also seeing Chelsea make history in the Champions League. 

The Australian's first goal brought up 150 for the Blues in the competition (152 overall), a feat only achieved by seven other teams, while they became only the second English side to score that many times in the Champions League, after Arsenal (196). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: Great Start From IND-A In Rajkot As SA-A Lose Two Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates