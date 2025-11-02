Spurs 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Blues Beat Rivals To Derby Honours
Chelsea bounced back from last week’s defeat to Sunderland with victory against London rival Tottenham. Joao Pedro’s finish in the 34th was enough to separate the teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Enzo Maresca’s team had numerous chances to extend its lead. Spurs’ league record at home is looking increasingly concerning for coach Thomas Frank, with the last win coming against Burnley on the opening day of the season.
