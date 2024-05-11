Football

Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Revels In Old Firm Win As The Bhoys Close In On Premiership Title

Celtic began Saturday three points ahead of their rivals with three games to go, and they are now six clear with two to play, meaning a 12th title in 13 years is all but secured

Brendan Rodgers after Celtic beat Rangers.
info_icon

In an Old Firm derby that was almost certain to decide the Scottish Premiership title race, the drama did not disappoint at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers savoured a pivotal 2-1 victory over rivals Rangers. (More Football News)

Rodgers’ side began Saturday three points ahead of their rivals with three games to go, and they are now six clear with two to play, meaning a 12th title in 13 years is all but secured.

Rangers battled hard but ultimately left themselves with too much to do.

John Lundstram was at the heart of the drama towards the end of the first half, doubling Celtic’s lead with an own goal shortly before he was sent off after a VAR review. 

Rangers have scored in 33 of their 36 games, more often than any other team this season, and Cyril Dessers was on target to get one back, Matt O'Riley having earlier put the hosts ahead.

However, Rangers only attempted eight shots in the game, their lowest total in a single Premiership match this season.

Philippe Clement felt like his side were always in the contest despite going down to 10 men, but he was disappointed with the rash decision from Lundstram to make an ill-advised challenge on Alistair Johnston. 

The Belgian told Sky Sports: "We didn’t start well enough – we were not good enough and giving away too many shots.

"We started to play after 2-0 and then we did good things, a few good crosses, but then of course taking a red card makes things ten times more complicated for us.

"After the red card my team kept on fighting, but the red card kills off our plan for the second half.

"It is totally unnecessary to make the tackle. It is a split-second wrong decision, but I do not forget all the things he [Lundstram] did well in the last couple of months.

"The team need to show the mentality they showed for the last 70 minutes because the first 20 was not good enough. They need to show it for 90.

"In the next two games and the Scottish Cup final it is important to show a reaction."

Rodgers' side will travel to Kilmarnock for their penultimate league match of the season on Wednesday, now only needing one point to secure the title with a match to spare.

Reflecting on a vital win that came despite O'Riley having a second-half penalty saved by Jack Butland, the Celtic boss said: "It is very significant, we are nearly there! 

"Three points and another goal to the goal difference [advantage], so it’s a fantastic win. Right up until the penalty we were very good, the energy and the speed was outstanding. It was a brilliant day.

"Celtic supporters all around the world in bars and houses, they understand Celtic-Rangers is all about winning. 

"The guys showed a great mentality and it’s three victories against Rangers in four games now.

"The crispness and quality of football was very good. They showed great courage. It’s there for us now, we’ve got to go on and win it."

Celtic have avoided defeat in all four Old Firm derbies in the Scottish Premiership this season (W3 D1), doing so for the first time since 2017-18. 

The teams will still meet again this season, with the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park scheduled for May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  2. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  3. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  4. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  5. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. Indian National Football Team Camp Begins In Bhubaneswar
  2. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Piyush Chawla Gets Venkatesh Iyer
  3. Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: Clarets Down As Van De Ven Boosts Spurs' Top-Four Hopes
  4. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  2. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  3. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
  4. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail