Cagliari Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Italian League Match

Here is your ready reckoner for the Italian Serie A 2025-26 clash between Cagliari and Inter Milan: previous results, match preview, starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cagliari Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26
Cagliari Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: The Nerazzurri beat Sassuolo 2-1 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
  • Cagliari and Inter Milan clash at Unipol Domus in Serie A 2025-26 matchday 5

  • Inter lead Sardinian side 26-5 in the head-to-head record

  • Teams placed eighth and 10th in standings, going into match

Cagliari welcome Inter Milan to the Unipol Domus for their fifth fixture of the Serie A 2025-26 season on Sunday (September 28, 2025 as per India time). Here is all you need to know about the Italian league football match tonight.

The Nerazzurri lie 10th in the Serie A standings this term with two wins and as many defeats, and are looking for three valuable points as they go visiting to their Sardinian opponents. Cagliari are a solitary point ahead of Inter with two wins and a draw to stand eighth in the table.

Cristian Chivu's men beat Sassuolo 2-1 at the San Siro last weekend, but had suffered a 3-4 loss to old rivals Juventus earlier. Cagliari, meanwhile, had beaten Lecce 2-1 and Parma 2-0 in their last two league outings.

Cagliari Vs Inter Milan: Head-To Head Record

Cagliari have lost in 12 of their last 15 league meetings with Inter, with the home team's previous top-flight victory over the Nerazzurri dating back to 2019. Overall, Inter have won 26 of the 42 matches played between the two teams, with Cagliari winning five and 11 ending in draws.

Cagliari Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Starting XIs

Cagliari Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.

Published At:
