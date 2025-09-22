Football

Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Claim Three Points To Ease Pressure On Christian Chivu

Inter Milan bounced back from consecutive losses in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday. Federico Dimarco scored early on after being set up by Petar Sucic and Carlos Augusto doubled the lead in the 81st with a deflected shot. Walid Cheddira pulled one back for Sassuolo in the 84th after an exchange with Domenico Berardi. Inter, which was coming off defeats to Udinese and Juventus but won 2-0 at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, has six points after opening the season with a 5-0 rout of Torino.