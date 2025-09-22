From left, Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, Hakan Calhanoglu and Luis Henrique celebrate their team's victory at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Sassuolo's Walid Cheddar, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Sassuolo's Nemanja Matic, left, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Sassuolo's Josh Diog jump for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, and Sassuolo's Josh Diog fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Sassuolo's Jay Idzes, left, and Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Player hold a minute of silence for Italian skier Matteo Franzoso who died this week following a crash in preseason training in Chile, prior to the start of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.