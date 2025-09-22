Football

Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Claim Three Points To Ease Pressure On Christian Chivu

Inter Milan bounced back from consecutive losses in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday. Federico Dimarco scored early on after being set up by Petar Sucic and Carlos Augusto doubled the lead in the 81st with a deflected shot. Walid Cheddira pulled one back for Sassuolo in the 84th after an exchange with Domenico Berardi. Inter, which was coming off defeats to Udinese and Juventus but won 2-0 at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, has six points after opening the season with a 5-0 rout of Torino.

Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Carlos Augusto, Hakan Calhanoglu
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

From left, Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, Hakan Calhanoglu and Luis Henrique celebrate their team's victory at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Walid Cheddar
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Sassuolo's Walid Cheddar, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Lautaro Martinez
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Sassuolo's Nemanja Matic, left, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Carlos Augusto
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Federico Dimarco
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_ Marcus Thuram
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Sassuolo's Josh Diog jump for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Denzel Dumfries
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, and Sassuolo's Josh Diog fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Federico Dimarco
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Carlos Augusto
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Sassuolo's Jay Idzes, left, and Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

10/10
Italy soccer Serie A 2025-26 soccer match Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo_Italian skier Matteo Franzoso
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Sassuolo | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Player hold a minute of silence for Italian skier Matteo Franzoso who died this week following a crash in preseason training in Chile, prior to the start of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

