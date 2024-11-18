CAF Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Live Streaming: Five Places Still Up For Grabs - Key Matches, Start Time And How To Watch

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifying round enters its decisive phase as the final matchday kicked off on Sunday (India time). So far, 19 teams have booked a ticket to the Morocco Finals, scheduled from 21 December, 2025 to 18 January, 2026. (More Football News)
Comoros, Mali, Zambia, and Zimbabwe confirmed their respective spots last week, but the four-time champions Ghana were eliminated rather unceremoniously by already-qualified Angola following their 1-1 draw in a Group F clash on the penultimate match day. The Black Stars last failed to make the cut for the continental showpiece in 2004.
Both, defending champions Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire) and Egypt, the most successful side, have already qualified for the AFCON 2025.
Teams qualified so far and their groups: Morocco and Gabon (Group B), Senegal and Burkina Faso (Group L), Cameroon and Zimbabwe (Group J), Algeria and Equatorial Guinea (Group E), DR Congo (Group H), Egypt (Group C), Angola (Group F), Zambia and Ivory Coast (Group G), South Africa and Uganda (Group K), Nigeria (Group D), Mali (Group I), Tunisia and Comoros (Group A).
Teams which can still make the trip to Morocco:
Botswana and Mauritania from Group C
Botswana are second with a two-point advantage over Cape Verde and Mauritania. But they face continental giants Egypt in a must-win away game. Mauritania can also finish second with a win over Cape Verde, who are already eliminated thanks to their negative head-to-head record against Botswana.
Libya and Rwanda from Group D
Libya can finish second if they beat Benin at home. Benin are currently in second spot but they will face immense pressure to secure a result. Rwanda also have an outside chance of qualifying but they are up against group leaders Nigeria, who have already qualified.
Sudan and Niger from Group F
Angola have already won the group and Ghana are eliminated, leaving Sudan and Niger fighting for the second spot. Niger visit Ghana while Sudan host Angola. A draw is enough for Sudan, who already have seven points. Niger need to beat Angola and hope for a Sudan defeat.
Guinea and Tanzania from Group H
While group winners DR Congo take on already eliminated Ethiopia in Kinshasa with very little at stake, third-placed Tanzania host second-placed Guinea in Dar es Salaam in a winner-takes-all match. But with a two-point lead, a stalemate is enough for Guinea. Tanzania won the reverse fixture 2-1.
Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique from Group I
The same script follows in Group I with Bissau playing host to an epic Lusophone clash between Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. As things stand, Mozambique are second behind already-qualified Mali with eight points, but a defeat against Guinea-Bissau by a three-goal margin will end their campaign on a sour note. Mozambique won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September.
The CAF Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Qualifying Matchday 6 Fixtures
The CAF Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 qualifying matchday 6 has started with a couple of Group E fixtures -- Togo 3-0 Equatorial Guinea at Stade de Kegue in Lome and Algeria 5-1 Liberia at Stade Hocine Ait Ahmed in Tizi Ouzou on Sunday (November 17, 2024).
Monday (November 18, 2024) Fixtures. All times in GMT (IST is five hours and 30 minutes ahead)
Group A: Tunisia vs Gambia (19:00) at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis; Comoros vs Madagascar (19:00) at Grand Stade Al-Hoceima, Morocco.
Group B: Central African Republic vs Gabon (19:00) at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis; Morocco vs Lesotho (19:00) at Stade d'Honneur, Oujda.
Group D: Libya vs Benin (16:00) at Tripoli Stadium, Tripoli; Nigeria vs Rwanda (16:00) at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
Group F: Ghana vs Niger (16:00) at Accra Sports Stadium, Accra; Sudan vs Angola (16:00) at Benina Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi.
Group L: Malawi vs Burkina Faso (13:00) at Bingu National Stadium, Lilongwe.
Tuesday (November 19, 2024) Fixtures. All times in GMT (IST is five hours and 30 minutes ahead)
Group C: Mauritania vs Cape Verde (15:00) at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya, Nouakchott; Egypt vs Botswana (15:00) at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo
Group G: Sierra Leone vs Zambia (16:00) at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville; Ivory Coast vs Chad (16:00) at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan.
Group H: DR Congo vs Ethiopia (16:00) at Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa; Tanzania vs Guinea (16:00) at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.
Group I: Guinea-Bissau vs Mozambique (16:00) at Estadio 24 de Setembro, Bissau; Mali vs Eswatini (16:00) at Stade 26 Mars, Bamako.
Group J: Kenya vs Namibia (13:00) at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane in South Africa; Cameroon vs Zimbabwe (13:00) at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.
Group K: Congo vs Uganda (16:00) at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat, Brazzaville; South Africa vs South Sudan (16:00) at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town.
Group L: Senegal vs Burundi (19:00) at Stade Abdoulaye Wade, Diamniadio.
CAF Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Qualifying: India Telecast and Live Streaming
The matchday 6 of CAF Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Qualifying will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. They will not be streamed live on any app or website in India.