AFCON Final, Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: Sebastien Haller's Strike Helps The Elephants Defeat The Super Eagles - In Pics

Former West Ham United forward Sebastien Haller capped off a stunning feat by scoring the country's winning goal to win the African Cup Of Nations 2024 trophy for the Ivory Coast as they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final. Haller, who had made a return to football just 13 months from testicular cancer, flicked in Simon Adingra's cross in the 81st minute to send the host nation into bedlam. Earlier, William Troost-Ekong had given Nigeria a 38th minute lead however Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie levelled the scores in the 62nd minute from Adingra's corner. This is Ivory Coast's third continental title with. The Elephants pick up $7m (£5.54m) in prize money, with Nigeria handed $4m by the Confederation of African Football.

February 12, 2024

Photo: AP/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi

Ivory Coast supporters cheer after their team won the African Cup of Nations against Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi

Ivory Coast supporters cheer after their team won the African Cup of Nations against Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

Nigerian fans react in a Lagos fan zone to their team losing during an African Cup of Nations soccer final against Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Ivory Coast 's Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Ivory Coast 's Max-Alain Gradel lays on the pitch after a challenge during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Ivory Coast 's goalkeeper Yahia Fofana looks around as he is beaten by a header by Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong for the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Ivory Coast players crowd around Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is challenged by Ivory Coast 's Odilon Kossounou during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is challenged by Ivory Coast 's Serge Aurier during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe)

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates after his teammate Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong scored the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

