AFCON Final, Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: Sebastien Haller's Strike Helps The Elephants Defeat The Super Eagles - In Pics

Former West Ham United forward Sebastien Haller capped off a stunning feat by scoring the country's winning goal to win the African Cup Of Nations 2024 trophy for the Ivory Coast as they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final. Haller, who had made a return to football just 13 months from testicular cancer, flicked in Simon Adingra's cross in the 81st minute to send the host nation into bedlam. Earlier, William Troost-Ekong had given Nigeria a 38th minute lead however Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie levelled the scores in the 62nd minute from Adingra's corner. This is Ivory Coast's third continental title with. The Elephants pick up $7m (£5.54m) in prize money, with Nigeria handed $4m by the Confederation of African Football.