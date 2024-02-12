AFCON Final, Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: Sebastien Haller's Strike Helps The Elephants Defeat The Super Eagles - In Pics

Ivory Coast supporters cheer after their team won the African Cup of Nations against Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast supporters cheer after their team won the African Cup of Nations against Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigerian fans react in a Lagos fan zone to their team losing during an African Cup of Nations soccer final against Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast 's Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast 's Max-Alain Gradel lays on the pitch after a challenge during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast 's goalkeeper Yahia Fofana looks around as he is beaten by a header by Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong for the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast players crowd around Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is challenged by Ivory Coast 's Odilon Kossounou during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is challenged by Ivory Coast 's Serge Aurier during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates after his teammate Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong scored the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.