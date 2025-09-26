Ronaldo backed Neymar to be included in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad
Neymar has not played for Brazil since his ACL injury in October 2023
He has scored six goals for Santos post-recovery
Brazil legend Ronaldo believes Carlo Ancelotti must take Neymar to the World Cup next year as they "don't have another player" like him.
Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury playing against Uruguay.
Since his recovery and his subsequent move to boyhood club Santos, Neymar has been absent from Ancelotti's two Brazil squads amid ongoing injury issues.
Neymar has the second-most appearances for his nation (128, behind Cafu), while he is also their top scorer with 79 goals.
He has also impressed at Santos, scoring six goals and registering three assists, but Ancelotti said earlier this month that the 33-year-old's fitness could determine whether he makes it to the 2026 tournament.
But Ronaldo is hopeful that Neymar will be involved at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, backing him as a difference maker for the Selecao.
"He is a decisive player for the Brazilian Selecao. We don't have another player like Neymar," Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner, said during a publicity event in Sao Paulo.
"The people hope 100% that he will go to the World Cup because if he is there, we will definitely have better results than if he's not there."