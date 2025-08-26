Neymar Again Left Out Of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil Squad; Check Who Has Made The Cut In Selecao Squad

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not played for his nation since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neymar-Brazil
Neymar in action for Santos earlier this month.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar's future is in doldrums after missing the cut for Brazil

  • The former PSG and Barca star is injured again

  • Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup

Neymar has been left out of Carlo Ancelotti's latest squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next week. 

Neymar, who missed out on a spot in Ancelotti's first selection through injury, will miss out again after sustaining a minor leg muscle injury sustained last week. 

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not played for his nation since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury. 

Ancelotti has not ruled out a return to the national side for Neymar, but the Brazil boss has urged the 33-year-old to improve his fitness to work his way back into his plans. 

Santos captain Neymar - null
Santos 0-6 Vasco Da Gama: Emotional Neymar 'Ashamed' After Heavy Thrashing

BY Stats Perform

"Neymar, like everyone else, needs to get into good physical condition to be able to help the team do well and try to do their best in the World Cup," Ancelotti said. 

"These two games are the last games of the qualifiers, and we need to finish this phase well."

Neymar was not the only big name to be omitted from Ancelotti's ranks, with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior also not named in the 23-man squad. 

It is believed Vinicius has been rested to manage his workload following his exploits at the Club World Cup and the resumption of the LaLiga season. 

Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup. 

Three more Real Madrid players miss out, with defender Eder Militao rested, though attackers Rodrygo and Endrick are believed to be left out on merit.

Brazil play their final World Cup qualifiers at home to Chile on September 4 and away to Bolivia five days later.

Brazil squad: 

Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza; Alexsandro Ribeiro, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley; Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Joelinton, Lucas Paqueta; Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  2. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr