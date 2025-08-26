Neymar Again Left Out Of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil Squad; Check Who Has Made The Cut In Selecao Squad

Neymar's future is in doldrums after missing the cut for Brazil
The former PSG and Barca star is injured again
Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup
Neymar has been left out of Carlo Ancelotti's latest squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next week.
Neymar, who missed out on a spot in Ancelotti's first selection through injury, will miss out again after sustaining a minor leg muscle injury sustained last week.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not played for his nation since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury.
Ancelotti has not ruled out a return to the national side for Neymar, but the Brazil boss has urged the 33-year-old to improve his fitness to work his way back into his plans.
"Neymar, like everyone else, needs to get into good physical condition to be able to help the team do well and try to do their best in the World Cup," Ancelotti said.
"These two games are the last games of the qualifiers, and we need to finish this phase well."
Neymar was not the only big name to be omitted from Ancelotti's ranks, with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior also not named in the 23-man squad.
It is believed Vinicius has been rested to manage his workload following his exploits at the Club World Cup and the resumption of the LaLiga season.
Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup.
Three more Real Madrid players miss out, with defender Eder Militao rested, though attackers Rodrygo and Endrick are believed to be left out on merit.
Brazil play their final World Cup qualifiers at home to Chile on September 4 and away to Bolivia five days later.
Brazil squad:
Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza; Alexsandro Ribeiro, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley; Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Joelinton, Lucas Paqueta; Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison.