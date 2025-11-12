Matheus Cunha Credits His Versatility At Manchester United For Brazil National Team Call-ups

Cunha has been involved in all four of Carlo Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over in May, as Brazil continue to step up their preparations for next year's World Cup

Matheus Cunha believes his versatility, which he has shown since moving to Manchester United, has helped him cement a place in Brazil's squad.

Cunha has been involved in all four of Carlo Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over in May, as Brazil continue to step up their preparations for next year's World Cup.

The 26-year-old has netted just one goal since his move, opening the scoring in United's 4-2 win over Brighton, but has also created 13 chances, the fourth-highest total among the squad.

Cunha has made 11 appearances for United in all competitions since joining from Wolves, with Ruben Amorim deploying him as a false nine or a left and right-sided winger during his time at Old Trafford.

And he believes that versatility has strengthened his case for a spot in next year's World Cup squad as Brazil aim to add to their five titles.

"Knowing that the manager trusts me to play in multiple positions is important," Cunha said.

"It gives me the responsibility to be decisive and to always work hard, no matter where he places me. You need to deliver and prove that you're ready.

"Manchester United is a club that should always be at the top. I'm grateful to be playing in a side that's delivering and competing well.

"To earn a spot in the national team, you have to consistently show your worth at club level."

Cunha was not included in Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the Selecao were knocked out in the quarter-finals on penalties by Croatia.

He played for Atletico Madrid at the time, with a viral video showing the forward breaking down in tears emerging after his omission, but Cunha believes that was a turning point.

"Every moment in life is an opportunity to grow," he said. "Not being selected for Qatar was painful, but it taught me to deal with setbacks differently.

"I've matured. The frustration then has driven me to where I am now.

"This new cycle feels different, even with many players rotating in and out. The direction is clear, and everyone understands what we aim to achieve."

