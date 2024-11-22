Neymar Wanted To 'Give Up' After Suffering ACL Injury

Neymar admits he considered retirement after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing Brazil last year. (More Football News)
The Al-Hilal forward has only played 29 minutes since last October, when he sustained the serious knee injury during a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star returned as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League earlier this month, but he suffered a hamstring tear and is now expected to be sidelined until mid-December.
Speaking during an interview for Netflix's new documentary Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, the 32-year-old said his ACL injury was the worst he has experienced.
"Some days when I wake up, I want to give up," he said in the documentary, which detailed his recovery. "I admit, this injury is the one that shook me the most in my career.
"I was really sad, and very down mentally for the first month. I knew it was a serious and long-term injury. Being on the sidelines is tough.
"The beginning of an injury is quite complicated. At the start, you only feel pain. I only felt the pain, I just wanted it to stop.
"I wanted to bend my knee as quickly as possible so that I could regain my movement and make the pain go away."
Neymar then revealed his age made his recovery all the more difficult, adding: "If you don't have the people you love by your side, your family, your friends, then it can be difficult to come back from an injury like this.
"It really messes with your mind and your body. I'm not 20 any more, I was 31 when it happened. I'm very grateful to have my friends and family around."