Bournemouth were denied a dramatic winner against Newcastle United as Dango Ouattara's stoppage-time goal was overturned following a VAR review in Sunday's 1-1 draw. (More Football News)
The Cherries would have been deserving victors at the Vitality Stadium having controlled their first Premier League home game of the season both before and after Marcus Tavernier's first-half opener.
But Anthony Gordon equalised with 14 minutes to play, setting the stage for a chaotic finale in which both sides came close to claiming all three points.
It looked as though substitute Ouattara would have the decisive say, only for his effort to be ruled out for striking his arm.
Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is still yet to beat his old side in the Premier League but would have been relieved to come away with a point that keeps Newcastle within touch of the teams at the top, while the Cherries remain winless.
Data Debrief: Solanke missed as Evanilson debuts
Bournemouth were enraged by the decision that denied Ouattara, yet they surely should have secured victory long before that stoppage-time drama.
Newcastle actually forged three 'big chances' to Bournemouth's two, as quantified by Opta, but they had offered precious little prior to a glaring miss from Cherries debutant Evanilson that could have put the game to bed on 64 minutes.
The Brazil international prodded wide following a centre from Antoine Semenyo, who also created Tavernier's goal, failing to net from chances worth 0.75 expected goals as Bournemouth perhaps missed the departed Dominic Solanke – twice a scorer in this fixture last season.