Football

Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal: Ryan Christie, Justin Kluiver Shine In Victory As 10-Man Gunners End Unbeaten Start

The Gunners stay third, missing the chance to go top with Liverpool and Manchester City not playing until Sunday, while Bournemouth moved up to 10th after collecting their third win of the season

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Ryan Christie, Justin Kluiver
Bournemouth goalscorer Justin Kluivert
info_icon

Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert dealt 10-man Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season as Bournemouth triumphed 2-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)

William Saliba received his marching orders on the half-hour mark for denying Evanilson a goalscoring opportunity, giving the hosts a glorious opportunity for an upset at the Vitality Stadium.

And midway through the second half, Bournemouth took that chance, with Christie breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute before Kluivert doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

That calmly taken spot-kick ensured Arsenal could not salvage a result to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign as the Gunners came up short on a frustrating day for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners stay third, missing the chance to go top with Liverpool and Manchester City not playing until Sunday, while Bournemouth moved up to 10th after collecting their third win of the season.

Data Debrief: Cherries halt Arsenal's unbeaten start

Arsenal were one of just two unbeaten sides left in the Premier League going into the weekend, but a lacklustre performance on the south coast has taken that tally to just one. 

Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min celebrate the latter's goal versus West Ham - null
Tottenham 4-1 West Ham, Premier League: Postecoglou's Men Claim Dominant Derby Win

BY Stats Perform

Despite not showing much of a threat at the start, the game turned with Saliba's sending-off - in his 93rd appearance for Arsenal in all competitions, he received his first red card.

But do not let that take away from Bournemouth's second-half showing. Kluivert both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time, while each of his last four goals have come at the Vitality Stadium.

