Tottenham 4-1 West Ham, Premier League: Postecoglou's Men Claim Dominant Derby Win

A rampant second-half performance saw Tottenham ease to a 4-1 win over London rivals West Ham on Saturday, easing the pressure on boss Ange Postecoglou. (More Football News)
Mohammed Kudus put West Ham ahead early on, firing home at the back post following good work from Jarrod Bowen on the Hammers' right, only for Dejan Kulusevski to fire in off the post to level in the 36th minute.
Under-fire head coach Postecoglou surprisingly withdrew James Maddison at half-time despite the England man assisting the equaliser, but that change paid off as Spurs swiftly pulled clear.
Yves Bissouma swept home in the 52nd minute, then Son Heung-min's shot deflected off both Jean-Clair Todibo and Alphonse Areola before creeping in for an own goal.
Son then made it three goals in an eight-minute span to kill the contest, racing onto a pass from Maddison's replacement Pape Sarr before finishing at the near post.
To add to West Ham's woes, Kudus was sent off for violent conduct late on, with the VAR intervening to recommend an on-field review after he raised his hands to Micky van de Ven's face.
Julen Lopetegui's visitors drop to 14th in the Premier League table with eight points, while Tottenham go sixth with 13 ahead of Saturday's other fixtures.
Data Debrief: Kulusevski takes centre-stage
It was certainly a surprise to see Maddison withdrawn at half-time, after he drove over halfway to assist Kulusevski's equaliser.
He became just the second Tottenham player on record (since 2003-04) to create five or more chances in a Premier League game while playing 45 minutes or fewer, after Darren Anderton versus Fulham in August 2003 (five chances created in 32 minutes).
However, Postecoglou's switch certainly paid off as Kulusevski shone in a number 10 role.
His clever reverse pass allowed Son in to force the own goal, while the Swede also led all players on the pitch for dribbles (six), duels contested (15) and won (eight) and possession regains (eight) in an all-action display.