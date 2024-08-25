Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gittens Double Gives Hosts Winning Bundesliga Start

A second-half double from substitute Jamie Gittens earned Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Bundesliga game of the season. (More Football News)
Dortmund, who finished fifth last season, broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute on Saturday after struggling to find their rhythm against a feisty Frankfurt, who contained their opponents with high pressing.
England under-21 international Gittens scored with a superb strike from a tight angle that sailed into the top far corner after cutting inside the box from the right.
Frankfurt came close to a late equaliser but saw their hopes of salvaging a point dashed as Gittens scored his second after a quick counter-attack in stoppage time.
The result earned Nuri Sahin his first three points at the helm of the hosts.
Data Debrief: Dortmund worthy winners
Gittens only scored once in 25 Bundesliga appearances last season, but he is off to a flyer in 2024-25.
And while Dortmund were not at their best and the result was not sealed until the third minute of added time, it would be hard for Frankfurt to argue that the hosts were not worthy winners.
BVB had 70.2% of the possession and racked up 20 shots on goal, with Frankfurt only managing seven going the other way.
New signing Pascal Gross impressed for Dortmund, setting up the opening goal as one of six chances he created in the match. His total was at least double anyone else on the pitch managed.