Football

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt, Bundesliga: Marco Reus Stars In Farewell Game

Marco Reus bids farewell to Signal Iduna Park having scored nine goals and assisting seven in all competitions this season, though he will be hoping to add to that tally in his final match for Dortmund - the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus.
info_icon

Marco Reus scored and assisted in his final Bundesliga game for Borussia Dortmund as they thrashed already-relegated Darmstadt 4-0. (More Football News)

The German teed up Ian Maatsen for the opener on the half-hour mark before scoring a stunning free-kick eight minutes later to put Dortmund in control.

Donyell Malen scored his 13th goal of the season to round things off after substitute Julian Brandt had latched onto Jadon Sancho's ball for a third.

Dortmund could have had more as Reus, Malen and Marcel Sabitzer struck the woodwork in either half, but it did not matter as Darmstadt struggled to show a threat.

Edin Terzic's side finished fifth in the final Champions League spot, while Darmstadt are relegated as the bottom club. 

Data Debrief:

Reus has been directly involved in 251 goals in the Bundesliga (156G 95A in 391 games), making him just the third player to reach 250 goals and assists since his Bundesliga debut in August 2009, behind Thomas Müller 318 and Robert Lewandowski 367.

The German bids farewell to Signal Iduna Park having scored nine goals and assisting seven in all competitions this season, though he will be hoping to add to that tally in his final match for Dortmund - the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  2. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  3. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  5. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan: Seems Surreal To Launch My Toughest Film's Trailer In My Hometown
  2. Sriya Reddy: I’m Overwhelmed By Response To ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’
  3. Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs
  4. Paul Schrader Felt Death Closing In, So He Made A Movie About It
  5. Becoming A Household Name Was Never On His Wishlist, Says 'Panchayat' Star Jitendra Kumar
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell Take Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 218/5
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  3. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Chelsea 6-0 Man United, Women's Super League: Blues Claim Fifth Straight WSL Title
  5. Hoffenheim 4-2 Bayern Munich: Tuchel Bows Out On Defeat Thanks To Kramaric Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup