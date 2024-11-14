Italy is set to face Belgium in a decisive UEFA Nations League clash at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday as League A Group 2 nears its conclusion. (More Football News)
For the Azzurri, a draw would be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals, while Belgium faces a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive.
Belgium, currently on four points, trails behind group leaders France and Italy after a series of mixed results. The Red Devils' most recent match ended in disappointment as they fell 2-1 to France in Brussels.
Earlier in the campaign, Belgium managed to battle back for a 2-2 draw against Italy despite playing over 50 minutes with a numerical disadvantage. Their lone victory so far was a 3-1 triumph over Israel on neutral ground in September.
Domenico Tedesco’s team sits third in the group, five points adrift of France and six behind Italy. Without a win on Thursday, Belgium faces the prospect of a relegation playoff that could jeopardize their League A status.
Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details
The Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, 15 November at 1:15 am IST.
The Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.
There will be no live telecast of the Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match on Indian TV channels.
The live streaming of the Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.