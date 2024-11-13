Football

Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana

Onana has become an integral part of Belgium's midfield since making his debut in June 2022, appearing a further 19 times, including at Euro 2024 earlier this year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
belgium football amadou onana
Amadou Onana said the current Belgium squad needs time to emulate the Golden Generation
info_icon

Amadou Onana is happy to accept leadership responsibilities for Belgium's upcoming Nations League fixtures, but called for patience with the Red Devils' current crop of players. (More Football News)

Onana has become an integral part of Belgium's midfield since making his debut in June 2022, appearing a further 19 times, including at Euro 2024 earlier this year. 

The 23-year-old has also impressed since his arrival at Villa Park from Everton in July, starting 12 of his 14 outings in all competitions for Unai Emery's side. 

Onana has registered the most interceptions (16) for the Villans in the Premier League this season, while only Youri Tielemans has won more tackles (18) than the Belgian midfielder (15) in the top-flight. 

Jeremy Doku has withdrawn from Belgium's Nations League squad - null
Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games

BY Stats Perform

But his importance has now transferred to the international stage, and with two must-win Nations League encounters on the horizon, Onana is happy to lead his side from the front. 

"Many players see me as a leader and I have to show that on the pitch. That won't change," Onana said.  

"The coach expects the same from me. I have a good understanding with him."

Onana's influence on the national side has increased in recent months, as the Red Devils aim to emulate the 'Golden Generation' that impressed at major tournaments. 

Kevin De Bruyne has taken over as the captain of the team but has since asked for time off from the national team due to managing his workload. 

Domenico Tedesco, however, has recalled Romelu Lukaku to his latest squad, with the Napoli striker missing Belgium's opening four games of the Nations League. 

Along with De Bruyne, Lukaku played a huge role in Belgium's rise on the international stage, becoming the nation's all-time record goalscorer in the process. 

Belgium, however, fell at the round of 16 stage at Euro 2024 against France in another disappointing major tournament campaign, though Onana said supporters should give the new-looking side time to gel. 

"We cannot be compared, it is a different era. We have to be given time to make our mark," said Onana. "Personally, I think there should be a bit more patience.

"Everyone is talking about that golden generation, but success in 2018 was not created in 2018, but rather long before that, in 2010.

"Do you understand? We also need time to make our mark.

"I think you cannot compare these youngsters with the stars of that time. There are a lot of young boys coming in. That's good for Belgian football. We can be quite satisfied."

Belgium know defeat to Italy on Thursday will end their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, with the Red Devils currently on four points in Group A2, five points behind second-placed France. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Varun Chakaravarthy Removes Reeza Hendricks Early; RSA - 55/2 In 6 Overs
  2. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Surprised' Himself With Battling Andrey Rublev Victory
  3. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Illness To Edge Andrey Rublev In Turin
  4. Ramandeep Singh Makes India Debut: Punjab All-rounder Who Wants To Be Like Andre Russell
  5. Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online
Football News
  1. NBA: Steve Kerr Recalls 'Surreal' Klay Thompson Moment During Golden State Warriors Return
  2. Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes
  3. UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return
  4. Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana
  5. Sergio Aguero: City Players Must Adopt Guardiola Mentality To Rediscover Form
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign