Manchester City's Jeremy Doku is one of four players to withdraw from Belgium's Nations League squad for their fixture against Italy and Israel. (More Football News)
Doku becomes the fifth player from Pep Guardiola's ranks to pull out from international duty this month and will not be available for Domenico Tedesco.
The 22-year-old was not part of the City side that lost for a fourth consecutive game in a row away to Brighton on Saturday, despite featuring against Bournemouth and Sporting CP.
Doku has managed two goals and two assists in all competitions this season, while he has also completed the most dribbles (21) in the Premier League for the Citizens.
Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere is also another notable injury absentee after being forced to miss the Serie A side's 2-1 win over Udinese at the weekend with a hamstring issue.
The midfielder's seven goal involvements (two goals, five assists) in the Italian top-flight is a total only bettered by Ademola Lookman (10) and Mateo Retegui (14) for Atalanta.
Joaquin Seys, who earned a first senior call-up to the Red Devils side, also misses out after he was carried off with a leg injury while playing for Club Brugge.
Lyon's Malick Fofana has also withdrawn, though Tedesco welcomed four new faces to his squad.
Juventus' Samuel Mbangula, RB Leipzig's Arthur Vermeeren, Sevilla's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Anderlecht's Killian Sardella all come into the 23-man squad.
Belgium sit third in Group A2 and know they must win both of their games to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition.
They welcome group leaders Italy to Brussels on Thursday before making the trip to Budapest to take on Israel three days later.