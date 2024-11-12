Football

Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games

Doku becomes the fifth player from Pep Guardiola's ranks to pull out from international duty this month and will not be available for Domenico Tedesco

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nations League
Jeremy Doku has withdrawn from Belgium's Nations League squad
info_icon

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku is one of four players to withdraw from Belgium's Nations League squad for their fixture against Italy and Israel. (More Football News

Doku becomes the fifth player from Pep Guardiola's ranks to pull out from international duty this month and will not be available for Domenico Tedesco. 

The 22-year-old was not part of the City side that lost for a fourth consecutive game in a row away to Brighton on Saturday, despite featuring against Bournemouth and Sporting CP.

Doku has managed two goals and two assists in all competitions this season, while he has also completed the most dribbles (21) in the Premier League for the Citizens. 

Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere is also another notable injury absentee after being forced to miss the Serie A side's 2-1 win over Udinese at the weekend with a hamstring issue.

The midfielder's seven goal involvements (two goals, five assists) in the Italian top-flight is a total only bettered by Ademola Lookman (10) and Mateo Retegui (14) for Atalanta. 

Joaquin Seys, who earned a first senior call-up to the Red Devils side, also misses out after he was carried off with a leg injury while playing for Club Brugge. 

Lyon's Malick Fofana has also withdrawn, though Tedesco welcomed four new faces to his squad. 

Juventus' Samuel Mbangula, RB Leipzig's Arthur Vermeeren, Sevilla's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Anderlecht's Killian Sardella all come into the 23-man squad. 

Belgium sit third in Group A2 and know they must win both of their games to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition. 

They welcome group leaders Italy to Brussels on Thursday before making the trip to Budapest to take on Israel three days later. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  5. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
Football News
  1. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  2. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  4. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
  5. Nations League: England Lose Eight Big Names In Lee Carsley's Final Squad
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  2. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  3. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  4. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  2. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  3. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  5. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
  2. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  4. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  5. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Mike Waltz, Lee Zeldin, Tom Homan And More - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Mike Waltz, Lee Zeldin, Tom Homan And More - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. West Asia: Hezbollah Hits Israel With Over 100 Missiles; Satellite Images Show Activities In Syrian Demilitarised Zone
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  5. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign