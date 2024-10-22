Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Flick Excited By Reunion But Feels At Home At Nou Camp

Hansi Flick is excited by Wednesday's Champions League reunion with former club Bayern Munich, though he already feels at home at Barcelona after a flying start. (More Football News)
Barcelona sit top of LaLiga with nine wins from 10 matches after crushing Sevilla 5-1 on Sunday, while they have three points from two Champions League fixtures, losing to Monaco but beating Young Boys 5-0.
On matchday three, the Blaugrana face Bayern – with whom Flick lifted UEFA's premier club trophy in 2019-20 – in a heavyweight contest in Catalonia.
Between Flick's appointment in November 2019 and his exit in June 2021, Bayern averaged the highest possession share in the Bundesliga (62.55%) and won the ball in the final third 489 times, 172 clear of Borussia Dortmund, who were second by that metric (317).
They also led the way for wins (45), total shots (1,023) and goals (174) in that span, averaging exactly three goals per Bundesliga outing.
While Flick has fond memories of his time in Bavaria, his main focus is on leading Barca to a morale-boosting win before they face Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday.
"Bayern is something special in my life, it's an excellent club and I have many acquaintances and relationships with players and managers," Flick said on Tuesday.
"It was a great time, that's my memory. But now there is a new chapter, I am delighted here and very happy.
"I have a very good feeling for being here. The fans support us with so much passion and it forces you to give your all.
"That's how we're going to continue, we want to be well prepared. I might know Bayern a little better but it will be a difficult game."
Flick, who was Bayern's coach when they humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals four years ago, said that match will have no bearing on their next meeting.
"The past is in the past and what we should focus on is the here and now. What happened in the past we cannot change, but we can change what happens tomorrow. I want us to be well prepared and give our best. We want to beat Bayern," Flick said.
"It is important that we work hard and achieve what we are looking for. The fans can rely on us to give our all.
"We don't always perform at 100% and that's why we're trying to improve for the next game. It will be important to put pressure on our opponents. We will try to make as few mistakes as possible."