Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Lewandowski Strikes Late To Maintain Winning Start

Robert Lewandowski smashed home a rebound to earn Barcelona a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in an absorbing LaLiga clash on Saturday. (More Football News)
A deflected strike by teenager Lamine Yamal in the 24th minute gave Barca the lead.
The visitors levelled in the 42nd minute when Oihan Sancet struck home from the penalty spot after defender Pau Cubarsi fouled Alex Berenguer inside the box.
Lewandowski, who had struck the woodwork in either half in his attempts to double Barcelona's tally, scored the winner in the 75th minute from a rebound by the goalkeeper, striking a first-time effort to give the hosts their second win in as many games.
Barcelona are level with Celta Vigo at the top of the LaLiga standings with six points. Athletic are 15th with one point from two matches.
Data Debrief: Young guns star
Just like in their opening match, it was Lewandowski who was the match-winner for Barcelona, with his 75th-minute goal on Saturday proving the difference.
However, it was Yamal who proved the standout performer for Barcelona. Among players born since 2005, only Mathys Tel (17 - 12 goals, five assists) has more goal involvements in the top five European leagues than him (12 - six goals, six assists, the same as Desire Doue, seven and five).
Meanwhile, Sancet became the third-youngest Athletic player to reach 25 goals in LaLiga in the 21st century at 24 years and 121 days, behind Fernando Llorente and Iker Muniain.