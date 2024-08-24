Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit

Sergi Roberto has completed a permanent transfer to newly-promoted Serie A side Como after ending his 14-year career with Barcelona in June. (More Football News)
Roberto, who made 373 appearances for Barca, has signed a two-year contract as a free agent, linking up with Cesc Fabregas in Italy's top flight.
He won 20 titles during his time in Catalonia, scoring 19 times, the most notable of which came in a dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Roberto was restricted to just 14 outings in LaLiga last season, but enjoyed his second-most prolific season for the club with three goals.
The Spaniard becomes Como's 16th signing of the transfer window, with his versatility something Fabregas believes will be crucial in their survival this year.
"Sergi has played his whole career so far at one of the best clubs in the world," Fabregas told the club website.
"He is a versatile player and can adapt to many different positions, midfield, full-back, with his passing accuracy and strength he is the definition of a box to box player.
"His experience will be crucial for the season ahead."