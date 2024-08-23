Football

Serie A: Noah Okafor Set For Starting Role With AC Milan In Absence Of Alvaro Morata

Morata, who captained Spain to glory at Euro 2024, marked his debut for the Italian side with a goal, but was withdrawn from the action in the 30th minute

Noah Okafor is set to replace the injured Alvaro Morata for Milan this weekend
Paulo Fonseca confirmed that Noah Okafor will start up front in place of Alvaro Morata for Milan's Serie A meeting with Parma this weekend. (More Football News)

Okafor, who signed from RB Salzburg in 2023, made 28 appearances in his debut year with the club, but only six were from the first whistle. 

The Swiss international scored six league goals last campaign, and got his tally up and running for the new season in Milan's 2-2 draw with Torino. 

Morata, who captained Spain to glory at Euro 2024, marked his debut for the Italian side with a goal, but was withdrawn from the action in the 30th minute. 

The 31-year-old picked up a thigh injury and is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, meaning Okafor has the chance to shine for Milan. 

"I have to be honest, Okafor will play tomorrow," Fonseca told a press conference.

"It will be a different game than the first one. We want to have the capacity to play higher compared to the game with Torino.

"During the week, Okafor responded well and the characteristics of the match suit his qualities. Luka (Jovic) could be useful later in the game."

Morata played 453 minutes for La Roja at the European Championships, scoring and assisting once on their way to a record fourth success in the competition. 

The Spaniard failed to complete the full duration of a match in Germany, managing his most minutes in a single game (80) against the hosts in the quarter-finals. 

After playing 48 times in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last year, he arrived at the San Siro with complaints of a muscular injury.

"He wanted to play, but together with my staff, we understood that it would be risky," Fonseca said.

"He told us he was fine. It's a problem when players arrive late and we need to play them, but I believe we handled the situation well."

