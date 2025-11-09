Parma 2-2 Ac Milan, Serie A: Spoils Shared As Visitors Miss Chance To Go Top

AC Milan squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Parma
Bernabé and Del Prato scored for Parma’s comeback
Milan missed chance to go top of Serie A
AC Milan missed the chance to go top in Serie A after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.
Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao gave Milan a two-goal advantage before a brilliant strike from Adrian Bernabe and a header from captain Enrico Delprato restored parity and earned the hosts a draw.
It took just 12 minutes for the Rossoneri to take the lead as Saelemaekers drilled the ball into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box, while he also won a penalty soon after as Leao doubled their advantage from the spot.
Although Milan were in complete control for the majority of the first half, with Zion Suzuki also keeping out a powerful strike from Christopher Nkunku, Bernabe halved Parma's deficit with a curling effort into the top-left corner of Mike Maignan's goal.
And Parma carried that late momentum into the second half as Patrick Cutrone and Bernabe both went close before Delprato levelled proceedings with a close-range header from Sascha Britschgi's cross.
Maignan did make a stellar stop to deny Hernani's free-kick, while Christian Pulisic and Saelemaekers squandered golden opportunities at the other end as Massimiliano Allegri's side had to settle for a point.
Data Debrief: Defence leads the way for Parma
Both sides will be disappointed that they could not find a winner as they pushed for three points. Milan produced 1.99 expected goals from nine shots compared to Parma's 1.84 from 14 attempts.
Britschgi is the third Parma defender to provide two assists in a Serie A match since the return of the 20-team tournament (2004-05), after Vincent Laurini and Junior, with the full-back creating three chances and supplying six crosses in the draw.
Delprato, meanwhile, is the first Parma defender to score more than once in two calendar years in a row in Serie A since Bruno Alves (two goals in both 2018 and 2019, the last of which was also against AC Milan at the Tardini on April 20, 2019).