Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Left 'Disappointed' By Inter Milan's Late Slip-Up At Genoa

Simone Inzaghi was left "disappointed" after Inter failed to protect their late lead at Genoa, who snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw on matchday one of the Serie A season. (More Football News)
The Nerazzurri were on course to make a winning start to their Scudetto defence at Luigi Ferraris, where a Marcus Thuram brace cancelled out Alessandro Vogliacco's earlier effort.
However, they were denied all three points in the fifth minute of stoppage time, when Junior Messias slotted home the rebound after Yann Sommer saved his initial penalty to ensure a share of the spoils.
Inzaghi acknowledged the trip to Genoa provided a tough start to the campaign for his players, most of whom were involved in the European Championship and Copa America during the close season.
But the Inter head coach insisted that was no excuse for them not seeing out the victory, and said his side would struggle to defend their Serie A crown if they produce similar performances.
"A team like ours, leading in the 84th minute, shouldn't concede any more goals, especially in that way," he told DAZN. "Football owes you nothing. Today, we had to give a bit more.
"Conceding two goals like that makes it difficult to win matches. Credit to Genoa, but it's a draw that doesn't leave us much satisfaction given what we created. If you take the lead, you have to be better at managing it.
"Yes, winning is difficult, winning it again even more so. The boys know it, they are mature enough and that's why I'm disappointed."