Atletico Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture

Diego Simeone's struggling Atletico Madrid side will welcome Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Thursday, September 25 (IST) with the kick-off scheduled at 1am.
ATM have struggled so far in the league this season with one defeat, three draws and a single win. They are currently lying in the 12th spot with six points.
As for Vallecano, they are 14th in the La Liga points table with two defeats, one win and two draws.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match start?
The Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will kick-off at 1 am IST on Thursday, September 25 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match in India?
The Indian viewers can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match via live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India.