Atletico Madrid Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: High-Flying Nerazzurri Face Perfect Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have played each other just twice in UEFA competitions, with both sides sharing a win each.
They met in the Round of 16 stage in the 2023-24 season. Inter won the first leg at San Siro 1-0, and Atletico won the second leg 2-1. The Spanish side eventually won the tie 3-2 on penalties.
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Matchday 5
Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid
Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: -
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We are back with another Champions League live blog, featuring Inter Milan’s clash against Atletico Madrid. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.