Atletico Madrid Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: High-Flying Nerazzurri Face Perfect Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/atletienglish/Inter_en

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Atletico boast a perfect home record this season and will look to extend it under Diego Simeone’s guidance. Inter, meanwhile, have maximum points (12) in the league phase after winning all four of their matches against Ajax, Slavia Prague, Union SG, and Kairat Almaty. Follow the live scores and updates from the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Nov 2025, 11:56:02 pm IST Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have played each other just twice in UEFA competitions, with both sides sharing a win each. They met in the Round of 16 stage in the 2023-24 season. Inter won the first leg at San Siro 1-0, and Atletico won the second leg 2-1. The Spanish side eventually won the tie 3-2 on penalties.

26 Nov 2025, 11:36:11 pm IST Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, Matchday 5

Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: -