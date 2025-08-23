Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Having gone trophyless in the last four seasons since winning LaLiga behind closed doors in 2020-21, Atleti have been active in the transfer market over the last few months

Summary
  • Atleti lost their first game of the new La Liga 2025-26 season

  • Simeone will be under pressure to deliver trophies

  • Atletico lost 1-2 to Espanyol

Diego Simeone says he and his Atletico Madrid team are reinventing themselves ahead of their first home game of the season in LaLiga, against Elche on Saturday.

Atleti's 2024-25 campaign started with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Espanyol, with Simeone's side beaten by a late header from Pere Milla.

Having gone trophyless in the last four seasons since winning LaLiga behind closed doors in 2020-21, Atleti have been active in the transfer market over the last few months.

They have made 10 signings, including attacking midfielders Alex Baena and Thiago Almada, forward Giacomo Raspadori and centre-back David Hancko.

Atleti enjoyed a 60.1% possession share and completed 551 passes last Sunday, far more than their average figures of 52.2% and 441 in LaLiga last season.

Asked about Atleti's new approach, Simeone explained: "I don't know if the word is change, but it is about reinventing oneself. 

"I've been here for 15 years, and I always try to reinvent myself.

"I think that, beyond those who have an agenda and only appear in difficult moments, the reality is what it is and there's no need to explain it. The responsibility continues to grow. With the team's work, we are going to compete well.

"Being part of that growth, with the fans, and many people who have worked at Atletico for a long time... it honours us and makes us happy."

Elche drew 1-1 at Real Betis last week, having finished second in the Segunda Division last season to seal a return to the top flight.

"I see them doing very well, just as I expected," Simeone said. "We played a game with many good things and, obviously, also with things to improve. 

"I expect an intense game from both teams. They play an offensive, quality game, and that will require us to give our best."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atletico Madrid – Julian Alvarez 

Alvarez scored with a stunning free-kick last week, his third direct free-kick goal for Atleti in all competitions.

No player across Europe's top five leagues has more such goals since the start of last season, with Omar Marmoush and Bruno Fernandes also netting three.

Elche – German Valera 

At 23 years and 155 days old against Real Betis on matchday one, Valera became the fourth-youngest player to score on his debut for Elche in LaLiga this century. 

Only Richmond Boakye (20 years, 214 days), Cristian Herrera (22 years, 256 days) and Alex Collado (23 years, 155 days) have achieved that feat at a younger age.

MATCH PREDICTION: ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Simeone has won all five home games he has managed against Elche in LaLiga. 

Only against Real Valladolid (seven) has the Argentine achieved more home wins with a 100% success rate in the competition (also five against Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas).

Los Colchoneros capitulated against Espanyol last week but they should fare better on home soil, having won their last four at the Metropolitano in league action. 

They had dropped points in three of their previous five on home soil, winning two, drawing two and losing one.

Elche started their season with a creditable 1-1 draw against Betis and are now unbeaten in their last six games in LaLiga going back to their 2022-23 relegation campaign (two wins, four draws), despite only scoring one goal in each of those matches.

Atleti have played 24 home games against Elche in LaLiga, winning 21 and drawing three. That is the most they have faced any opponent in LaLiga without suffering a single defeat.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atletico Madrid – 72.4%

Elche – 11.1%

Draw – 16.5%

