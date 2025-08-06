Atlanta United Vs Atlas Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United take on Atlas in another Leagues Cup fixture on Thursday (IST) in the final group-stage fixture of the tournament. The Atlanta United vs Atlas fixture promises to be an entertaining affair with either side in need of a victory.
Atlanta United have not won in their last ten games, while Atlas come into this game having conceded five goals across their first two Leagues Cup matches. Atlanta lost 3-2 in a thrilling game against Pumas UNAM, while Atlas were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Orlando City.
Atlanta United Vs Atlas - Match Details
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2025
Kickoff: 5:00 AM IST / 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday)
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Atlanta United Vs Atlas - Predicted XIs
Atlanta United Predicted XI: Guzan; Morales, Abram, Hernandez, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Almada, Lobzhanidze, Almiron; Latte Lath
Atlas Predicted XI: Camilo Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Angulo, Reyes; Trejo, Rocha; Torres, Márquez, Lozano; Caicedo
Atlanta United Vs Atlas - Live Streaming Info
When is the Atlanta United Vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Atlanta United Vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025 (IST) and will kick off at 5:00 AM.
Where to watch the Atlanta United Vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Atlanta United Vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.