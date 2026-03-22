Arsenal Vs Man City Preview, EFL Cup Final: Team News, Lineups, Prediction – All You Need To Know

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton