Arseal drew 1-1 vs Manchester City in English Premier League 2025-26
Gabriel Martinelli scored the equaliser for Arsenal in stoppage time
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City
Arsenal remain five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool
Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser as Arsenal salvaged a 1-1 draw against Premier League rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
City looked set to leave Emirates Stadium with all three points, having held a lead given to them by Erling Haaland in the ninth minute.
Halaand's goal was a brilliant breakaway effort as he offloaded to Reijnders inside his own half before continuing his run. The Norwegian received a return ball from the Netherlands international, then slotted past David Raya and into the bottom-left corner.
Pep Guardiola's team sat deep in an attempt to protect that lead, and even the half-time introductions of Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze failed to spark Arsenal into an immediate upturn.
Eze had one speculative volley parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Leandro Trossard saw an enticing centre fizz across goal without getting a touch.
City could have added a second goal against the run of play just before the hour mark, but Haaland's angled drive was blocked by Raya and Eze's clearance ricocheted off Declan Rice and spun over the crossbar.
And just when Arsenal looked to be running out of ideas, Eze turned provider for Martinelli – who had replaced Jurrien Timber in the 80th minute in another attacking change from Mikel Arteta.
Eze dropped between Arsenal's centre-backs before releasing Martinelli in behind with a pinpoint over-the-top pass, and the Brazilian beat Donnarumma with a wonderful outside-of-the-boot flick to secure a share of the spoils.
While Arsenal move back up to second in the table, they are already five points behind champions Liverpool.
Data Debrief: City's new possession low
It is not often that you see a Guardiola team "park the bus", but that is exactly what City did after Haaland put them ahead.
City's 32.8% possession share was the lowest ever recorded by a Guardiola team in a top-flight match (also with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, 601 total games).
The second-lowest figure by a Guardiola team also came away at Arsenal – 36.5% in a 3-1 victory in February 2023.
Martinelli's goal was Arsenal's 20th via substitutes in all competitions since the start of last season, with Brighton (24) the only Premier League team to better that tally. The forward also scored and assisted off the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win at Athletic Bilbao, teeing up another substitute in Trossard.
While City were ultimately made to settle for a point, Haaland will be pleased to get on target against a team he has feuded with in the past.
Haaland has either scored (five) or assisted (two) seven of City's last nine Premier League goals against Arsenal. Only Son Heung-min (10) has been directly involved in more league goals against the Gunners under Arteta than the 25-year-old.