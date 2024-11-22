Football

AC Milan Vs Juventus, Serie A: Vlahovic Ruled Out With Left Thigh Muscle Discomfort

Vlahovic returned from the international break with a muscle problem in his left thigh, and the manager, after he confirmed the Serbian's absence for Saturday's game at San Siro, was asked about his chances of playing on Wednesday at Villa Park

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Serie-A
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic
info_icon

Dusan Vlahovic will miss Juventus' trip to AC Milan in Serie A this weekend and is also a doubt for the Champions League game at Aston Villa, head coach Thiago Motta has confirmed. (More Football News)

Vlahovic returned from the international break with a muscle problem in his left thigh, and the manager, after he confirmed the Serbian's absence for Saturday's game at San Siro, was asked about his chances of playing on Wednesday at Villa Park.

"I don't know. He definitely won't be there tomorrow. We hope to have him back as soon as possible," Motta told a press conference on Friday.

"Injuries are part of football. Now it's Vlahovic's turn, but we'll keep playing with the same principles, attacking and defending together."

Vlahovic is the latest of Motta's injury problems at Juventus. Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez missed the last six league games and is still unavailable, while Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik is a long-term absentee.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz will also miss the game with Milan and defender Juan Cabal recently suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, the same issue which will keep fellow defender Gleison Bremer out for the rest of the season.

"I'm really disappointed for Cabal because, like Bremer, he'll be out for a long time," Motta said.

"This is another reason to push ourselves, to commit that bit more so that these absences don't weigh too heavily."

Juventus go into the game as the only unbeaten side in Serie A, but find themselves sixth in the standings in what is so far a very tight title race, with just two points separating Motta's side from leaders Napoli.

"It's very balanced and this is good for both us and the public," Motta said.

"We must all try to continue like this. We have to try to get as many positive results as possible."

Milan are one place behind Juve but six points off Motta's side.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah-Led Pacers Paper Over Batting Collapse In BGT Opener
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. AC Milan Vs Juventus, Serie A: Vlahovic Ruled Out With Left Thigh Muscle Discomfort
  2. Ligue 1: Lille President Rules Out January Exit For Jonathan David
  3. Premier League: Guardiola Suggests Man City's Recent Form Played Part In Signing New Contract
  4. Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’
  5. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  2. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  3. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR: SC to consider On Nov 25 If GRAP-4 Curbs Can Be Relaxed
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. Day In Pics: November 22, 2024
  4. Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces
  5. Delhi's Stays 'Very Poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  2. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  3. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  4. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  5. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  3. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  4. Trump, Up And Charging
  5. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Inspired Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Stunning Turnaround In Perth
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line