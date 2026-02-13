Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Vladyslav Heraskevych Barred By IOC For His Controversial Helmet
Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 12 after refusing to remove a helmet honoring fallen compatriots. The helmet of remembrance featured portraits of 24 Ukrainian athletes and children killed during the Russian invasion. The IOC ruled the tribute violated Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political demonstrations on the field of play. Despite a meeting with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who was reportedly moved to tears, Heraskevych refused to compromise, stating that backing down would be a betrayal of those who sacrificed their lives. Here is the entire story in pictures.
CLOSE