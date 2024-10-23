Football

AC Milan 3-1 Club Brugge: Fonseca's Men Clinch First UEFA Champions League Win

Instead, it was Reijnders' day. He is just the third Dutchman to score 2+ goals in a single Champions League match for Milan, after Marco van Basten in 1992 and Clarence Seedorf in 2007

Milan goalscorer Tijjani Reijnders
Tijjani Reijnders scored twice as Milan secured their first points in the Champions League this season with a 3-1 win over 10-man Club Brugge. (More Football News)

Against the run of play, Christian Pulisic put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute, scoring an audacious effort directly from a corner kick. 

Brugge were then reduced to 10 men shortly after, when midfielder Raphael Onyedika was sent off for a foul on Reijnders following a lengthy VAR check.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Brugge pulled level after the break, with Kyriana Sabbe picking out the bottom corner with a low strike. 

However, Reijnders restored Milan's lead in the 61st minute with a simple first-time finish from around the penalty spot, before sealing the win with a similar effort 10 minutes later.

Francesco Camarda thought he had added some gloss to the scoreline late on, but his looping header over Simon Mignolet was scored from an offside position, and it was chalked off following a VAR review.

Milan are up to 18th with that win, while Club Brugge drop to 24th, though both are still in the play-off places.

Data Debrief: A slice of history

With the points already wrapped up for Milan, Camarda entered the fray. Aged 16 years and 226 days, he is the youngest debutant for Milan in the Champions League, and the youngest Italian player to feature in the competition, overtaking Moise Kean (16y 268d).

He thought he had written his name into the history books in the dying minutes too, and if his goal had stood, he would have become the youngest-ever scorer in the competition.

Instead, it was Reijnders' day. He is just the third Dutchman to score 2+ goals in a single Champions League match for Milan, after Marco van Basten in 1992 (four against IFK Goteborg) and Clarence Seedorf in 2007 (two versus Shakhtar Donetsk).

