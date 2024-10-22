Football

Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague, Champions League: Guardiola Gives Important Update On Returning De Bruyne

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne will be eased back into action after being sidelined by a muscle injury, with Pep Guardiola describing him as a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sparta Prague

UCL-Man-City
Kevin De Bruyne is not yet ready to return to action
info_icon

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne will be eased back into action after being sidelined by a muscle injury, with Pep Guardiola describing him as a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sparta Prague. (More Football News)

De Bruyne was injured in City's Champions League opener versus Inter last month and has missed the English champions' last six fixtures.

City are already without midfielders Rodri and Oscar Bobb due to long-term injuries, but Guardiola will resist the temptation to field De Bruyne until the Belgian is comfortable.

"Well, except for Rodri and Oscar, the other ones are in training and getting better, but guys like Kevin are not exactly fit," Guardiola said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

"It's not a new issue but he doesn't feel completely fine. Kevin is not 22 years old, he has to be fit for his football. 

"He doesn't feel comfortable that he can express his incredible potential at his best.

"He is training better but he doesn't feel good. He said he doesn't feel good. If you don't feel good, take your time."

Guardiola provided a more positive outlook on England midfielder Phil Foden, who last season scored 28 goals for club and country and was named PFA Player of the Year but has endured a stop-start 2024-25 campaign due to illness.

The 24-year-old was key in City's 2-1 Premier League victory at Wolves on Sunday, delivering the corner that led to John Stones' stoppage-time winner.

"He feels much better. The minutes he played last game, for example," Guardiola said.

"With Phil, you realise immediately when he is happy and fit and mentally in the right moment. You realise he's getting better and better."

On Wednesday, City face Czech champions Sparta, who are level with them on four points in the league-phase standings after beating Salzburg 3-0 and drawing 1-1 with Stuttgart.

"They created a lot of problems [for Stuttgart]. I didn't know Sparta until the last two days when I started to watch them and I have a good impression," Guardiola added. 

