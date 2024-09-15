Football

Milan's Venezia Win A Boost For Liverpool And Inter Clashes, Says Fonseca

The 51-year-old Paulo Fonseca had already come under pressure after a lacklustre start to life at Milan, with two draws and a defeat in their opening three games

Milan head coach, Paulo Fonseca
info_icon

Paulo Fonseca believes Milan gained a much-needed confidence boost from their 4-0 win over Venezia with big clashes against Liverpool and Inter coming up. (More Football News)

However, a comfortable home victory over Venezia eased some of that, as Milan scored four goals in the opening 30 minutes of a match for the first time since October 1958.

"Our season already started four rounds ago, we dropped points and need to recover lost ground, but it was important to win and to win like this. It gives the players confidence to keep growing," Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.

While Saturday's victory offered some relief for the Portuguese coach, the real test awaits when Milan host Liverpool in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, followed by a derby against Inter next weekend.

"I have to be honest, I've already started thinking about both games against Liverpool and Inter. I realise the importance of the derby. Liverpool will be very difficult, but I cannot deny I have already started studying Inter, too," Fonseca said.

"I know what it means to the fans, we are working to have good performances in both matches."

Fonseca denied that recent protests from fans, including banners placed in the stands just before kick-off warning that things needed to turn around quickly, threw him off balance.

"I think as a coach that I have to deal with these situations with balance, stay focused on my work and ignore everything around us," he said.

"Milan is a club that always has the pressure to win. If we coaches don't want this pressure, then we shouldn’t be coaches."

