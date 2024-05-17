2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress

Brazil have been declared as the hosts for the 2027 Women’s World Cup at the 74th FIFA Congress on Friday, 17 May. More than 210 member nations voted in Bangkok to pick between Brazil and a joint bid from three European nationals namely Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. (More Football News)
Well, for the unversed, a joint bid between the fifa-womens-world-cup-2027-us-mexico-drop-hosting-bid">United States and Mexico was withdrawn three weeks ago with an intention to focus on the 2031 tournament. South Africa had also withdrawn their bid, with an aim and intention to hold the 2031 edition of the tournament.
Brazil were confirmed as the front-runner during FIFA’s evolution report of the bids as they received the trust of 119 members in the voting process with respect to the 78 received for the European troika.
This victory will also be Brazil's first time hosting a Women’s World Cup. However, the South American nation has hosted the men’s tournament in 1950 and 2014.
This was also the first time the Congress had voted on the hosts for a women’s tournament. Previously, the tournament hosts were decide based on a voting from the Council.
Brazil, who were in contention to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, dropped out due to unfortunate circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exact dates for the Women’s World Cup is yet to be decided but FIFA have found a window from 31 May - 25 July 2027 for the tournament to be held.