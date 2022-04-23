DC Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Hits 500th Six In IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Rajasthan Royals’ captain batter Sanju Samson smashed the 500th six in IPL 2022. The first six off left-arm medium-pacer Khaleel Ahmed during his unbeaten 46-run knock against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Friday) was the 500th in the 67th innings of match 34.

Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter Evin Lewis smashed the 500th six in the 85th innings of 43rd match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings’ James Neesham hit the 500th six of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals in the 76th innings of 38th.

As many as 88 batters hit 515 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 32 sixes in seven innings. Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer is in the second position with 17 sixes. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell and Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone shared the third spot with 16 sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Seven players from the Rajasthan franchise have contributed 77 sixes of the 515 sixes in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 11 players having hit sixes. Gujarat Titans’ seven players hit 32 sixes in six matches which are the fewest among the 10 teams.

Sixes By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Rajasthan Royals-7-77-7-Jos Buttler-(32 sixes)

Punjab Kings-7-59-10-Liam Livingstone-(16 sixes)

Kolkata Knight Riders-7-56-11-Andre Russell-(16 sixes)

Chennai Super Kings-7-55-8-Shivam Dube/Robin Uthappa-(14 sixes each)

Mumbai Indians-7-54-10-Suryakumar Yadav-(13 sixes)

Royal Challengers-7-50-10-Dinesh Karthik (15 sixes)

Delhi Capitals-7-49-8-David Warner/Prithvi Shaw-(9 sixes each)

Lucknow Super Giants-7-45-10-KL Rahul-(11 sixes)

Sunrisers Hyderabad-6-38-7-Rahul Tripathi-(11 sixes)

Gujarat Titans-6-32-7-David Miller-(9 sixes)

Total-34-515-88-Jos Buttler-(32 sixes)