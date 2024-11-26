Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: PAK Thrash ZIM Behind Saim Ayub Ton To Level Series - Data Debrief

Saim Ayub made a 53-ball century and Abrar Ahmed took four wickets on debut as Pakistan trounced Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to level the teams' ODI series at 1-1 on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Having lost a rain-hit opener by DLS method on Sunday, Pakistan raced to victory in the second match in Bulawayo, thanks in part to a brilliant display of spin bowling.
New boy Abrar was the pick of the bunch among their attack, finishing with figures of 4-33, while Salman Agha took 3-26 as the hosts were skittled for 145 runs within 33 overs.
Dion Myers top-scored for Zimbabwe with just 33 before being trapped lbw by Salman, with five home batters not even reaching double figures as their innings unravelled.
Any hopes that Pakistan's Sunday struggles might reappear were swiftly eradicated when the tourists took up the bat, with Ayub (113) teaming up with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique (32) for an unbeaten stand of 145.
Ayub smashed Sikandar Raza's delivery for four to get Pakistan over the line in just over 18 overs, making Thursday's final ODI a series decider.
The teams will then face off in three T20Is, with the opening match of that series, which is also being staged entirely in Bulawayo, set for Sunday.
Data Debrief: Ayub the best of the rest
Ayub's century was the fastest ODI hundred ever made by a Pakistan player excluding the legendary Shahid Afridi.
The latter's record stands at 102 off 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996, while he also hit a 45-ball ton against India in 2005.