AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Does A 'Yuvraj Singh' Against Mitchell Starc - Watch

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub smashed a six in Adelaide on Friday off Mitchell Starc that reminded all the cricket fans of Yuvraj Singh as the ball sailed over fine-leg, leaving the internet in awe of the Pakistan opener in Adelaide on Friday. (Match Report | Highlights | Cricket News)
Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field in Adelaide and made use of the conditions as they bowled out the hosts for 163, thanks to Haris Rauf's fiery spell of 5/29. Ayub's 82 off 71 deliveries was the catalyst in the run chase as the visitors got over the line in 26.3 overs.
The victory helped the Men In Green level the three-match series 1-1, with the decider to be played in Perth on Sunday.
Among the six sixes Ayub hit, the one above came in the 12th over. The Pakistan opener is famous for these flicks and has previously been lauded for the same during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).