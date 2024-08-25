Delhi Capitals is reportedly in contact with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to have him in a coaching role at the franchise. (More Cricket News)
Earlier this year, Ricky Ponting and the Capitals parted ways after a seven-year long association where the team could not win the Indian Premier League trophy.
As per a report in Sportstar, with a vacancy in the coaching department, the Delhi franchise is aiming to rope in Yuvraj in the back staff.
Yuvraj does not have any formal coaching experience even though the left-hander has worked closely with Punjab cricketers like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and several others from his state in recent years
The Capitals are looking for a head coach in the absence of Ponting but have not zeroed in on any name. Reportedly, the Delhi side is going for an overhaul of their coaching staff with Sourav Ganguly as the Director of Cricket at the franchise.
Earlier reports suggested that the star Indian all-rounder could join the Gujarat Titans set-up with Ashish Nehra reportedly on his way out. However, the Sportstar report states that Nehra could stay with the Titans even as the Gujarat franchise looks to fill up the void of Gary Kirsten, who is now with the Pakistan men's team.
Yuvraj played a stellar role in India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning campaigns. The all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his role in India's winning campaign. The stylish left-hander played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is in his international career.