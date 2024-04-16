Cricket

WPL Stars Asha Shobhana, Sajana Sajeevan Recieve Maiden Call-Ups to India T20I Squad

Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana who starred in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL with 12 wickets in 10 games at an average of 15.42, has received the maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s against Bangladesh

Asha Shobhana Photo: X | WPL
Spinner Asha Sobhana and hard-hitting batter Sajana Sajeevan, who impressed in the recently held Women's Premier League, on Monday earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s against Bangladesh beginning April 28. (More Cricket News)

Leg-spinner Sobhana starred in RCB's triumphant campaign in the WPL with 12 wickets in 10 games at an average of 15.42.

Sajeevan, who played for Mumbai Indians, did well in the recently concluded Inter-Zonal red-ball event in Pune scoring a gritty 74 in the semifinals. She is also an off-spinner.

The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and assumes more significance as the T20 World Cup will also take place in Bangladesh later this year. All five matches will be played in Sylhet.

Another star RCB performer Shreyanka Patil is also part of the squad while Dayalan Hemalatha has made a comeback to the side having played last in October 2022.

The pacers in the side include Renuka Singh Thakur, young Titas Sadhu and Pooja Vastrakar.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who played for India after a successful WPL last year, is also part of the squad.

The matches will be played on April 28, April 30, May 2, May 6 and May 9.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu. BS KHS

